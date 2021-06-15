ERC signs cooperation agreements with several charities

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2021) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has signed cooperation agreements with the Dubai Charity Association, the Dar Al Ber Society, Sharjah Charity International (SCI) and Sharjah Charity House, to forge local partnerships and enhance humanitarian cooperation.

The agreements were signed by Salem Al Ameri, Deputy Secretary-General for Local Affairs at the ERC, with Ahmed Mismar, Secretary-General of the Dubai Charity Association; Mohammed Suhail Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Dar Al Ber Society; Abdullah Sultan bin Khadim, SCI Executive Director; and Sultan Mohammed Al Khayyal, Secretary-General of Sharjah Charity House, for their respective organisations.

The agreements aim to promote cooperation in the health sector, by referring patients who are unable to pay for their treatment to the ERC’s Sharjah Medical Centre, to support underprivileged people and achieve e-connectivity between concerned organisations and the ERC.

On the occasion, Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, stressed that the signing of the agreements highlights the keenness of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Chairman of the ERC, to establish humanitarian partnerships, based on his belief in the importance of strengthening cooperation between local organisations in supporting target segments of the community.

Al Falahi said that the ERC's is delighted to collaborate with UAE charities, lauding their role in promoting human values and supporting humanitarian initiatives, as part of the efforts to unite national humanitarian efforts to achieve excellence in the field, and support low-income and underprivileged people.

The agreements exemplify strides made in enhancing cooperation between UAE charities in launching joint humanitarian projects and programmes, he added.