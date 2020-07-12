UrduPoint.com
Etihad Aviation Group Launches Al Watani Programme For Suppliers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 05:45 PM

Etihad Aviation Group launches Al Watani programme for suppliers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2020) Etihad Aviation Group announced the launch of Al Watani programme, a new local content programme for suppliers who would like to partner with the national airline of the UAE to provide their products and services.

Vendors across the supply chain are encouraged to join the Al Watani programme provided they fulfil its application criteria. To be eligible, suppliers must demonstrate their active contribution to the UAE’s market by having an operating business in the country. "Successful suppliers who meet the criteria will receive a ‘Local Content Partner’ certification valid for two years, that can be renewed after this duration," the Group said in a press release.

The programme’s main objective is to establish a strong base of partners to ensure the consistent and reliable supply of products and services to the airline from the local market. As the airline works closely with UAE based suppliers, a cycle that will promote the growth and sustainability of businesses in the local market will be created.

Akram Alami, Chief Transformation Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said, "The Al Watani programme aligns with our efforts as the UAE’s national airline to support Abu Dhabi’s Economic Vision 2030 which strives to build a sustainable, diversified and value-added economy. Currently, only 30 per cent of the organisation’s spend is with UAE-based vendors, we have established this programme to be able to expand further and work closely with the local supplier community. The UAE is a thriving hub that encourages a diverse market of growing businesses including multinationals and SMEs, as well as innovative start-ups."

According to Etihad Aviation Group, "While suppliers who are not certified through the programme continue to be eligible to participate in sourcing and procurement activities held by the Group, certified suppliers will be deemed strategic partners across the supply chain in the local market. Additionally, all contractual payments will be routed through identified local banks in the UAE."

