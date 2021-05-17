UrduPoint.com
Etihad Rail Collaborates With Transportr To Develop Integrated Digital Logistics Services

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 02:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2021) Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE's national railway network, has signed an agreement with Transportr, a leading company in digital freight services.

Through the cooperation, Etihad Rail and Transportr will work together to streamline services in the logistics sector through digital solutions, such as booking, tracking, and multi-modal connectivity, providing a complete digital rail freight solution that complements Etihad Rail’s convenient and efficient digital services.

Ahmed Al Hashemi, Executive Director - Commercial at Etihad Rail, said, "Etihad Rail is at the forefront of the industry in developing innovative solutions for its customers. Through integrating state-of-the-art technology into our network, we are creating a rail service that is new, modern, and cost effective, bringing significant benefits to the wider local and regional logistics sector."

He added, "Our collaboration with Transportr falls in line with our wider aim of providing customers with smart technologies that enable a resilient and cost-effective supply chain.

Through implementing international best practice in designing new digital solutions, we are reducing transport and storage costs, improving supply chain resilience, and providing future customers with seamless freight transport."

Alaa Hawari, General Manager of Transportr, said, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Etihad Rail. The company’s investment in its digital solutions is demonstrative of its wider holistic approach to implementing international best practice across the construction of the UAE’s National Rail Network. This infrastructure will connect key centres of industry with urban and rural communities, sustaining trade, boosting national development, and delivering faster, safer, and more reliable services for businesses."

The cooperation comes as part of Etihad Rail’s long-term digital innovation strategy in advancing cutting-edge technology for the rail sector, alongside the company’s commitment to the UAE’s digitisation agenda.

