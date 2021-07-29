UrduPoint.com
Etihad Water And Electricity Obtains ISO Certification For Integrated Management System

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 09:00 PM

Etihad Water and Electricity obtains ISO Certification for Integrated Management System

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2021) Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) was awarded the Lloyd’s Register's international renowned Integrated Management System (IMS) ISO Certification.

The IMS Certification was presented to Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, by Luis Cunha, Area Operations Manager – SAMEA at Lloyd's Register, in the presence of the Mohammad Mohammad Saleh, Director-General of EtihadWE, and a number of officials The Integrated Management System standards focus on the integration of selected processes to facilitate the management and implementation of tasks in a specific scope. The scope of this certification is applicable to generation, production, transmission, distribution and supply of water and electricity, including design, development installation, operations and maintenance of water and electricity networks and related customer services in the Northern Emirates of the UAE.

The IMS Certification obtained by EtihadWE includes four ISO certifications, namely ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management Systems), ISO 45001:2018 (Occupational health and safety management systems), ISO 22301:2019 (Security and resilience - business continuity management systems) and ISO 9001:2015 (Quality management systems).

Etihad Water and Electricity was keen to obtain the IMS Certification to ensure keeping pace with the circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic, which necessitated the imposition of special measures and the adoption of innovative work systems.

