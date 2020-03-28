UrduPoint.com
Etisalat CloudTalk Meeting Now Allows Up To 50 Participants

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 05:00 PM

Etisalat CloudTalk Meeting now allows up to 50 participants

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2020) Etisalat today announced it is expanding its CloudTalk Meeting by enabling 50 concurrent participants to join an online meeting and discussion, in response to the high volume of requests and growing demand for the service.

The three months’ free access to Etisalat’s unified communication and collaboration platform CloudTalk Meeting launched recently was well-received by the market, with numerous businesses and government entities coming on board to use the service and streamline their operations while they work remotely.

Salvador Anglada, Group Chief Business Officer, Etisalat said, "Etisalat is fully committed to supporting businesses in the country during this unprecedented period through solutions and services to ensure that there is no business impact on their operations. CloudTalk Meeting will enable organisations to remotely work, maintain business continuity, collaborate, and ensure smooth functioning of their businesses.

"

"With a robust backend capability that is hosted in the country, the reliable solution guarantees that businesses and all our customers have a seamless experience. The increased capacity of users per session will facilitate more team members, customers, and remote work forces to use the secure platform to meet all their business requirements."

Etisalat’s CloudTalk Meeting will now allow up to 50 concurrent participants to join meetings and discussions simultaneously, with an added feature of a moderator to personalise and manage the meetings. With this scale-up, a greater number of users will be able to communicate using advanced features such as HD quality video and voice conference, instant messaging, group chats, draw schemas, and use the whiteboard, and much more.

