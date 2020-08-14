UrduPoint.com
EU Welcomes Bilateral Relations Between UAE And Israel

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

EU welcomes bilateral relations between UAE and Israel

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2020) The EU’s executive on Friday welcome the agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to normalise diplomatic ties, saying it would benefit both countries and help promote stability in the middle East.

"It is important for both (countries) and for regional stability," a European Commission spokeswoman told a news briefing, according to Reuters.

"Both countries are our partners and of course ... we are committed to a two-state solution and we are of course ready to work on a resumption of the negotiations between the Israelis and the Palestinians."

Under the accord, which U.S. President Donald Trump helped broker, Israel agreed to suspend its planned annexation of areas of the occupied West Bank.

