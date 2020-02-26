European ambassadors discuss economic diplomacy at Emirates Diplomatic Academy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2020) The Emirates Diplomatic Academy, EDA, in collaboration with BeNeLux business Council in Abu Dhabi, yesterday welcomed the ambassadors of leading European nations for an insightful discussion on economic diplomacy, titled ‘The New Frontiers of Economic Diplomacy’.

Held at EDA, the stimulating panel discussion drew the participation of Elisabeth Cardoso, Ambassador of Luxembourg to the UAE; Lody Embrechts, Ambassador of the Netherlands to the UAE; Antonio Álvarez Barthe, Ambassador of Spain to the UAE; as well as Massimo Baggi, Ambassador of Switzerland to the UAE.

Speaking on the success of the event, Bernardino León, Director-General of EDA, said, "We are immensely proud to have been able to host a remarkable line-up of ambassadors representing the great nations of Europe at our Academy. The discussion offered the audience keen and relevant insights on the importance of diplomatic relations in strengthening the economic might of nations, particularly so in an increasingly polarised 21st-century landscape."

He added, "Economic diplomacy plays a key role in influencing policy decisions of governments and international organisations. It is thus imperative that we, as a world-class diplomatic academy, turn the spotlight on the dynamic role that diplomacy plays in strengthening economies, and even more so, strengthening bilateral relations between nations.

"

For her part, Barbara Farahnick-Mathonet, Chairwoman of the BeNeLux Business Council, said, "The world economy has been undergoing a dramatic shift from the tripolar era centred on the United States, Europe and Japan through the 1990s, to a more multipolar age, including notably China or India. From relatively peaceful times, economic tensions or wars have emerged leading to new frontiers of economic diplomacy. Challenges are numerous, but failure is not an option and would put the economic welfare at risk. With expo 2020 around the corner, our distinguished panel will help us to better understand the situation."

As the premier diplomatic educational centre in the region, EDA combines academic programmes, training, research and analysis to consolidate the UAE’s leading role in international relations. The panel discussion was the latest in a series of talks headlined by distinguished speakers. In line with its mandate to qualify the UAE’s future diplomatic corps and offer thought leadership on international affairs, the Academy routinely hosts discussions on pertinent regional and global topics.