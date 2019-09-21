EuroTier Middle East inaugural edition facilitates deals worth AED100 million

The inaugural edition of the EuroTier Middle East 2019 that concluded at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center recently facilitated trade deals worth AED100 million, and attracted over 10,892 visitors during its three-day run, the event organising committee announced

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2019) The inaugural edition of the EuroTier middle East 2019 that concluded at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center recently facilitated trade deals worth AED100 million, and attracted over 10,892 visitors during its three-day run, the event organising committee announced.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Agriculture and food Safety Authority, ADAFSA, and in strategic partnership with ADAFSA, the event also drew the participation of more than 120 exhibitors representing 150 companies from 18 countries, including Saudi Arabia which was the country of honour.

Rashid Mohammed bin Rassas Al Mansouri, Chairman of EuroTier Organising Committee, said, "We are delighted with the significant success of the inaugural edition of EuroTier Middle East that convened top experts, specialists and animal breeders and farmers from across the region and the world under one umbrella.

Al Mansouri added, "The outcomes of the EuroTier Middle East International Conference and EuroTier Middle East workshops, held on the sidelines of the exhibition, enabled us to understand the future challenges facing the animal husbandry sector and discuss potentials solutions. The event was also an excellent opportunity to highlight the opportunities and capacities of the livestock sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi amid the growing local demand for livestock products."

Experts from the across the globe discussed key issues and developments including dairy farming in arid regions, managing heat stress in dairy herds, hoof health and care in dairy herds, successful diary management – economics as the main pillar, and precision farming in the diary business: using technology in production.

The conference also discussed animal production in the region, opportunities and constraints in pastoral and agro-pastoral livestock systems - the ILRI experience, and investment opportunities in the areas of livestock in the UAE.

As part of the event agenda, a series of workshops introduced breeders to genetics in camel breeding, recent findings on camel feeding, animal fattening, aquaculture: aspects of modern nutrition, sheep and goats farming – supply for meat and milk, feed requirements and feed supply under arid climate conditions for small ruminants, breeding targets in small ruminants, and aquaculture: round flow systems management and development.

The exhibition welcomed students pursuing higher education, researchers, and professionals from animal production, veterinary health, veterinary pharmacies and laboratories in the private sector. They explored the latest technologies and innovative solutions presented by leading international and local companies in agricultural research, development and production.

ADAFSA also honoured the winners of the animal breed contest that showcased 5,000 food-producing animals from the UAE and across the region, and the best local breed auction that featured 1,300 animals and drew the participation of 175 breeders.

ADAFSA also presented the Camel and Livestock Excellence Award. In total, the event gave away prizes worth AED1.625 million to 113 winners.