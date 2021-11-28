UrduPoint.com

Exceptional 50th Union Day Celebration In Ministries Of Community Development And Human Resources & Emiratisation

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 10:15 PM

Exceptional 50th Union Day celebration in ministries of Community Development and Human Resources &amp; Emiratisation

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2021) DUBAI, 28th November 2021 (WAM) - Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, and Dr. Abdul Rahman Bin Abdulmanan Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), attended the celebration of the ministries on the occasion of the 50th Union Day coinciding on 2nd December in the presence of a number of senior leading management and staff of the two ministries.

This ceremony which was held in the joint courtyard of the two ministries in Dubai began with the National Anthem played on the violin by "Khawla Saeed Al Raihi", a student from Zayed University. The ceremony conveyed and reflected national patriotism, loyalty and belonging to the nation and leadership; the national occasion is consolidated in the hearts of the UAE citizens and residents alike.

The ceremony also included heritage, artistic and national performances, 50th painting to express words of love to the UAE, heritage show named "Zahab Wedding", kiosks to sell the products of people of determination who are participating in ‘Mashagel’ project and heritage products of ‘Kajooja’ for Emirati productive families, live drawing of national paintings, pottery painting workshop, photography corner, henna, old days Dokan named "zaman awal" and traditional food and drinks.

