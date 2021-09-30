UrduPoint.com

Expo 2020 Dubai, A Qualitative Shift In UAE’s Sustainable Development Journey: Ajman Chamber

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 09:15 PM

Expo 2020 Dubai, a qualitative shift in UAE’s sustainable development journey: Ajman Chamber

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2021) Abdullah Al Muwaiji, Chairman of the Ajman Chamber for Commerce and Industry, has stated that the UAE is reinforcing its leading position as a global pioneer in organising major international events, by hosting Expo 2020 Dubai, which represents qualitative shift in the country’s sustainable development journey.

"Thanks to the UAE leadership's futuristic vision, Expo 2020 Dubai will serve as a key economic driver in the coming period, especially as it coincides with the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, which created many challenges that required communities to utilise innovation to over and find effective solutions that will ensure the growth and development of the business and economic sectors," he said.

Al Muwaiji then commended the efforts of the action teams and all entities involved in organising Expo 2020 Dubai.

Salem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Chamber, stressed that Expo 2020 Dubai is a unique human gathering that will create incredible opportunities for all sectors to forge partnerships, make major strides, and connect minds from different cultures.

He then highlighted the chamber’s keenness to participate in Expo 2020 Dubai and introduce the world and the international business community to Ajman’s economic potential and investment opportunities, as well as showcase it as one of the world’s most competitive business hubs.

Al Suwaidi called on investors and business leaders to visit Expo 2020 Dubai to leverage from the endless opportunities it will provide.

