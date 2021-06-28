Expo 2020 Dubai, City Football Group partner to drive global change

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2021) Expo 2020 Dubai and City Football Group have kicked off a new partnership that will see the largest event in the Arab world become the Official Exhibition Partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City.

Under the partnership, which builds on the universal appeal of football to drive awareness of Expo 2020 Dubai around the world, Expo 2020 Dubai will also become Official Partner of Indian Super League champions Mumbai City FC.

From 1st October 2021 to 31st March 2022, Expo 2020 Dubai will be an unmissable global experience, welcoming more than 190 countries and providing a launch pad for a dynamic and diverse events programme, spanning innovation, culture, art, music, food and sport.

The collaboration means City Football Group will become part of the first World Expo to be held in the middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, harnessing knowledge from world-leading initiatives to drive social change through football and expand its values of innovation and sustainability.

Sholto Douglas-Home, Chief Sales and MarComms Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "Both Expo 2020 Dubai and City Football Group are passionate about bringing people together to create meaningful change in important areas, such as youth empowerment, gender equality and inclusion, as well as the use of technology for good.

"As Manchester City’s Official Exhibition Partner and Mumbai City FC’s Official Partner, we are excited to see how the powerful, universal language of football can inspire millions around the globe to be part of a truly exceptional World Expo and a historic milestone for our vast region.

"This partnership is an exciting addition to Expo 2020 Dubai’s involvement with a number of leading sports across the globe, including our official sponsorship of Formula 1 and Indian Premier League team Rajasthan Royals – with more sporting collaborations to be announced soon.

"

Roel de Vries, City Football Group’s Group COO, said, "At Manchester City, we are constantly striving to find the best solutions to achieve success, whether that’s on the pitch or everything we do beyond that to engage with our global fanbase, operate in a sustainable way and help to support our communities. Partnering with Expo 2020 Dubai and exploring its wealth of expertise will provide a fantastic opportunity for the Club to develop its knowledge across many areas.

"We are also looking forward to unveiling a Manchester City presence at the Expo where we will showcase on a global stage how the Club is leading the way in the football industry."

Reflecting the global nature of Expo 2020 Dubai and its participants, as well as the diverse, multicultural population of the UAE, the partnership will also be amplified around the world through the wider City Football Group network, with exciting local activations planned at a number of other City Group clubs, including New York City FC, Melbourne City FC and Yokohama F. Marinos.

Expo 2020 Dubai is dedicated to bringing together people, communities and nations to build bridges, inspire actions and deliver solutions to real-life challenges. Across 182 visually striking, intellectually enlightening and emotionally inspiring days, it will invite millions of visitors to join the making of a new world as they discover life-changing innovations that will have a meaningful, positive impact on our planet and its people.