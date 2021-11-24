UrduPoint.com

Expo 2020 Dubai: Pakistan's Punjab Launches Two New Initiatives To Promote Investment

Expo 2020 Dubai: Pakistan's Punjab launches two new initiatives to promote investment

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2021) As part of its participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai, Pakistan’s Punjab government has launched two new initiatives in the UAE to promote and facilitate investments and growth of start-ups.

The first initiative is the Investment Portal, an online resource centre to aid investors and businesspeople in Pakistan and abroad.

This is being launched in parallel with the start-up moot and project exhibitions being displayed at the Pakistan Pavilion.

The second initiative is the UAE Help Desk, an office space being set up in the Emirates, by the Government of Punjab that aims to attract investment to Punjab from the UAE business community.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Industries, Commerce, Investment, and Skill Development Department of Punjab, Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal at a ceremony in Dubai. The Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, Afzaal Mahmood was also present.

