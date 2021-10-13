Expo 2020 Dubai ushers in new era of tourism in Dubai

UrduPoint.com

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2021) In a reflection of the huge boost that Expo 2020 Dubai has given to global tourism recovery, key stakeholders and partners opened the doors to a new era for Dubai’s tourism industry at a ceremony marking the symbolic opening of the Expo 2020 Dubai entry portal.

Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai's Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), flanked by a group of stakeholders and partners, participated in the opening of the Expo 2020 Dubai’s towering entry portal to the Sustainability district. The opening of the gates was accompanied by the playing of the Expo 2020 Dubai theme song ‘This is our time’ before the distinguished group of visitors from the tourism industry were warmly welcomed by an Emirati traditional band.

The daily symbolic opening of Expo Portals is part of the programme to welcome the world to Expo 2020 Dubai and also to celebrate the pivotal role played by diverse domestic sectors and establishments, stakeholders and partners in the true spirit of collaboration in the making of a new world.

Similar entry portals are also established at the other two thematic districts of Expo 2020 Dubai – Opportunity and Mobility.

With the participation of over 190 countries and people from all walks of life and age groups, Expo 2020 Dubai has placed Dubai’s tourism sector in a unique position to drive growth while further reinforcing the city’s position as a global icon of multiculturalism.

The event is well set to deliver an exceptional showcase of Dubai to visitors and participants and to millions following the event from around the world.

