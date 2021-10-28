Expo 2020 Dubai witnesses launch of sustainability-focused photography competition

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2021) Canon today officially launched its ‘Moments That Matter’ photography competition, which is held in collaboration with the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA).

The competition aims to provide a platform for people to harness the power of visual storytelling to spark positive change. Focused on sustainability, one of Canon’s key corporate pillars and a theme of Expo 2020 Dubai, it allows entrants to showcase what the future of the planet means to them.

With prizes including US$8,000 in cash, gold coins and Canon equipment up for grabs, the ‘Moments That Matter’ competition is open to photography enthusiasts from around the world aged 18 and over.

Participants are being challenged to capture and submit five images that best reflect the ideals of sustainability across any of four categories critical to global sustainability issues: Economic, Human, Environmental and Social.

Offering a wide spectrum for creativity, the entry categories are sub-divided into ‘Moments that make us’ (Environment), ‘Moments that heal us’ (Human), ‘Moments that save us’ (Social) and ‘Moments that develop us’ (Economic). Submissions can be entered via Canon’s website.

The submissions will be judged by an international panel of experts, and images from the shortlisted winners will be available to view in a virtual gallery hosted on Canon’s website, plus at a physical gallery located in Expo 2020 Dubai’s Sustainability Pavilion.

On this occasion, Venkatasubramanian Hariharan, Managing Director, Canon middle East and Turkey, said, "We have launched the ‘Moments that Matter’ photography worldwide competition at Expo 2020 Dubai.

This is an issue that will impact all our futures, which is why we want to engage the world and see through the eyes of as many people as possible, sharing in their vision of what the future of the planet means to them. This initiative will help people to see the bigger picture and how sustainability can frame every aspect of our lives."

From his side, Ali Khalifa bin Thalith Al Hamairi, Secretary-General, HIPA, said, "We are pleased to collaborate with Canon and Expo 2020 Dubai in supporting visual art and innovation, steering the way towards a brighter future, with renewed creativity and a vision for the future of humanity. Photography is a powerful tool, and participants will need to creatively capture 'Moments That Matter' through inspiring and powerful visual imagery. We invite all professional and amateur photographers to participate in this competition that challenges your limits and gets you out of your comfort zone."

From her part, Marjan Faraidooni, Chief Experience Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "Joining forces with HIPA and Canon for 'Moments That Matter' is a positive step towards creating a movement that will help communities recognise the importance of protecting and preserving the world around us. We believe in the power of art and creativity in helping us drive powerful messages and therefore are really excited about launching this initiative with our partners."