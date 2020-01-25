Expo Centre Sharjah draws curtains on 16th IES 2020 with overwhelming response

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2020) The activities of the16th International Education Show 2020, IES 2020, concluded on Friday amid an outstanding turnout of students and parents, as well as the remarkable participation of about 120 educational and academic institutions from 20 countries around the world, in addition to the participation of 70 UAE colleges and universities.

The IES 2020 was organised and hosted by the Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Ministry of Education and the Sharjah Private Education Authority.

The three-day event shed light on the most important academic programmes offered by universities in various disciplines, their educational services, and conditions of admission and registration.

This reflects the success of the IES 2020 in achieving its sought-after objectives, more importantly, guiding secondary and university students, and researchers on the best educational opportunities available in the most prestigious local and international universities.

The IES 2020 saw the launch of new academic programmes, of which is the Master's Degree in Luxury Management launched by the Australian University of Wollongong in Dubai, which is the first of its kind in the middle East and is ranked fourth in the world.

Created in partnership with the prestigious Italian business school, Politecnico di Milano’s Graduate School of Business, MIP, and approved by the UAE Ministry of Education, the degree is tailored to support emerging luxury markets and designed to help meet the growing demand for highly-skilled professionals in the luxury sector and focuses on implementing best-in-class managerial practices in the luxury goods and services segments.

"It was an extraordinary edition through the exploration of education future, thanks to the presence of major companies in the educational technology field and mechanisms for introducing Artificial Intelligence, AI, technologies. This was in addition to the exclusive events and the wide participation of universities, colleges and institutes, which was the largest ever since the launch of the IES," said Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah.

Al Midfa further said, "The leadership has allocated massive annual budgets for the education sector with the tireless efforts to develop this sector and encourage investment in the education industry following international best practices. This has made the IES one of the most important events hosted by the Expo Centre Sharjah, as it targets the youth, which is the future driving force of the labour market and development projects.

When asked about the importance of the IES 2020, several students and their parents underlined the key role of the event in determining their academic decisions by choosing the appropriate discipline for their children, thanks to the abundant options offered by local and international universities as well as training courses, seminars, and workshops.