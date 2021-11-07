UrduPoint.com

Expo Centre Sharjah Participates In 88th UFI Global Congress In Netherlands

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 06:15 PM

Expo Centre Sharjah participates in 88th UFI Global Congress in Netherlands

ROTTERDAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2021) Expo Centre Sharjah, represented by Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of the Centre, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Arab Union for International Exhibitions and Conferences, and Board Member of the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), participated in the 88th UFI Global Congress, which took place in Rotterdam from 3rd to 6th November.

Some 800 member organisations in 88 countries around the world are currently UFI members.

The congress, attended by the UFI’s General Assembly, directors of companies operating in the exhibition sector from around the world, along with experts and specialists in this sector, reviewed the situation of the exhibition sector over the past year, as well as the challenges it faced due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and the required steps for the recovery of the sector.

Several sessions and workshops were held on the sidelines of the congress, which discussed key government support programmes and packages for the exhibition sector, and the importance of promoting mergers and partnerships between international exhibitions organisers.

During his participation in the event, Al Midfa and other participants discussed ways of advancing the exhibition industry, to enable it play its key role in increasing national revenues and help achieve sustainable economic development.

Al Midfa also highlighted the UAE's prominent position as a global destination for organising and hosting regional and international events and forums, such as Expo 2020 Dubai and the Sharjah International Book Fair.

He also noted Sharjah’s leading experience in assisting in the recovery of the exhibitions industry, stating, "Taking part in the UFI Global Congress aims to strengthen cooperation and coordination to promote the capabilities and potentials of the exhibition sector in the UAE."

He then lauded the visions and plans of the UAE’s leadership for the post-COVID-19 era within the projects for the 50, which will help the exhibitions industry achieve continuing progress.

"In 2020, we saw industry revenues collapse by 70 percent and more, with businesses around the world brought to a standstill by the pandemic. Hence, the importance of working together through this event to come up with initiatives that will help restore the role of the exhibitions industry in promoting various economic sectors," Al Midfa added.

Related Topics

Assembly World UAE Dubai Sharjah Rotterdam Progress November Congress 2020 Event From Government Industry Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 202 ..

Pakistan Vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 41 PAK Vs SCO Live Upd ..

25 minutes ago
 Lockheed Martin to showcase 21st century security ..

Lockheed Martin to showcase 21st century security solutions at Dubai Airshow

36 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of France

RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of France

1 hour ago
 UAE, Serbia Ministers of Education discuss coopera ..

UAE, Serbia Ministers of Education discuss cooperation

3 hours ago
 UAE announces 70 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries ..

UAE announces 70 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

3 hours ago
 Masdar City-developed ‘smart garden’ takes cen ..

Masdar City-developed ‘smart garden’ takes centre stage at Expo Dubai World ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.