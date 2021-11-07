Expo Centre Sharjah participates in 88th UFI Global Congress in Netherlands

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROTTERDAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2021) Expo Centre Sharjah, represented by Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of the Centre, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Arab Union for International Exhibitions and Conferences, and Board Member of the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), participated in the 88th UFI Global Congress, which took place in Rotterdam from 3rd to 6th November.

Some 800 member organisations in 88 countries around the world are currently UFI members.

The congress, attended by the UFI’s General Assembly, directors of companies operating in the exhibition sector from around the world, along with experts and specialists in this sector, reviewed the situation of the exhibition sector over the past year, as well as the challenges it faced due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and the required steps for the recovery of the sector.

Several sessions and workshops were held on the sidelines of the congress, which discussed key government support programmes and packages for the exhibition sector, and the importance of promoting mergers and partnerships between international exhibitions organisers.

During his participation in the event, Al Midfa and other participants discussed ways of advancing the exhibition industry, to enable it play its key role in increasing national revenues and help achieve sustainable economic development.

Al Midfa also highlighted the UAE's prominent position as a global destination for organising and hosting regional and international events and forums, such as Expo 2020 Dubai and the Sharjah International Book Fair.

He also noted Sharjah’s leading experience in assisting in the recovery of the exhibitions industry, stating, "Taking part in the UFI Global Congress aims to strengthen cooperation and coordination to promote the capabilities and potentials of the exhibition sector in the UAE."

He then lauded the visions and plans of the UAE’s leadership for the post-COVID-19 era within the projects for the 50, which will help the exhibitions industry achieve continuing progress.

"In 2020, we saw industry revenues collapse by 70 percent and more, with businesses around the world brought to a standstill by the pandemic. Hence, the importance of working together through this event to come up with initiatives that will help restore the role of the exhibitions industry in promoting various economic sectors," Al Midfa added.