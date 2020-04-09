Federal Customs Authority adopts integrated strategy to combat coronavirus pandemic

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2020) The UAE Customs Sector has successfully implemented an integrated strategy to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic consequences. The strategy is aimed to protect the society and customs workforce in border ports and key centers, and secure basic community needs.

The strategy, adopted by Federal Customs Authority and local customs departments, embarks on eight key pillars represented in: completing customs transactions easily and simply, while taking precautionary arrangements and actions; conducting customs clearance transactions via smart applications; intensifying control over imported shipments; and taking security and safety steps to ensure shipments admitted to the country are virus-free and intact.

The strategy is further aimed at protecting customs workforce in key premises and customs ports against the virus; issuing guidelines on how to handle inward shipments, and launching awareness and health initiatives targeting sector staff members as well as the community in addition to collating and analysing statistics on commodities and goods’ movement and providing them to competent authorities in the country to support decision making nationwide.

Ali Saeed Matar Alneyadi, Commissioner of Customs - Chairman of FCA, said that thanks to the proactive directives of UAE wise leadership, the country is able to avoid massive risks.

"The customs sector's response has been extremely swift and positive. FCA and local customs departments have taken crucial measures in terms of customs, health and security to contain the pandemic and secure basic community needs," he added.

According to FCA's initial statistics, the UAE food trade volume with other countries (direct trade and free zones) amounted AED29.5 billion during the period from December 2019 until March 2020. Imports and exports accounted for AED20 billion and AED5.1 billion respectively, while re-export accounted for AED4.4 billion.