Finance Ministry Signs MoU With GCC Secretariat General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 03:30 PM

Finance ministry signs MoU with GCC Secretariat General

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2020) The Ministry of Finance, MoF, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Secretariat General of the GCC, to establish joint programmes and initiatives in the financial and economic sectors, and to implement them as part of the GCC pavilion during Dubai Expo 2020.

The singing took place alongside a meeting with Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of MoF; Khalid Ibrahim Al Sheikh, GCC's Expo 2020 Commissioner-General; and the accompanying delegation at MoF’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, Al Khoori reviewed a presentation prepared by the Secretariat General of the GCC on the most important events and programmes to be held in the secretariat pavilion during the Dubai Expo 2020.

Al Khoori stressed the importance of the MoU in defining the foundations of cooperation for joint programmes and initiatives, which fall under the areas of cooperation and integration between the GCC countries in the financial and economic fields.

Al Khoori indicated that mutual support will be provided within the available capabilities, and according to the laws and regulations.

Al Khoori said, "The MoU falls under the Ministry of Finance’s framework of developing prospects for cooperation and coordination between the ministry and the Secretariat General of the GCC in areas of common interest; and to achieve the ultimate benefit from participating in the Dubai Expo 2020. The Ministry of Finance is committed to its role in providing all means of support required to advance the march of GCC cooperation and economic integration and to achieve sustainable economic development in the GCC."

