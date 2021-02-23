MONTERREY, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2021) The first shipment of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine arrived in Mexico on Monday night, the country's foreign minister said.

The delivery of the 200,000 doses of the vaccine come after a recent conversation between Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Russian President Vladimir Putin, foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard added in his statement on Twitter.