First Doses Of Russia's Sputnik Vaccine Arrive In Mexico

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 11:00 AM

First doses of Russia's Sputnik vaccine arrive in Mexico

MONTERREY, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2021) The first shipment of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine arrived in Mexico on Monday night, the country's foreign minister said.

The delivery of the 200,000 doses of the vaccine come after a recent conversation between Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Russian President Vladimir Putin, foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard added in his statement on Twitter.

