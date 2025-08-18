Five Palestinians Die In Gaza Strip Due To Malnutrition Within 24 Hours
Published August 18, 2025 | 06:00 PM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2025) Palestinian medical sources in the Gaza Strip announced the death of five Palestinians, including two children, within the past 24 hours due to starvation and malnutrition.
This brings the total number of the starvation-related fatalities to 263, including 112 children, WAFA news Agency reported.
On the other hand, the Jerusalem Governorate announced today that around 7,000 Palestinian residents living in 22 communities in the Jerusalem desert are facing the risk of forced displacement due to the implementation of the Israeli settlement project known as E1, along with the Sovereignty Road project.
The Governorate explained in a statement that this colonial project would almost completely isolate and separate the communities of Jabal al-Baba and Wadi Jameel from the town of Al-Eizariya, where around 100 people live in these two communities.
A few days ago, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced his approval for the construction of thousands of settlement units under the 'E1' plan, located east of Jerusalem. This represents a new blow to the possibility of realising a Palestinian state on the ground, undermines its geographic and demographic unity, and entrenches the division of the West Bank into isolated areas separated from one another.
