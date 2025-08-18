Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, Embassy Of Peru Explore Cooperation
Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2025 | 04:45 PM
RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2025) Mohammed Musabbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, met with Alberto Alejandro Farje Orna, Ambassador of the Republic of Peru to the UAE, to discuss ways of enhancing trade and economic relations between Ras Al Khaimah and Peru.
The two sides also explored opportunities for cooperation and investment across several key sectors.
Al Nuaimi stressed that Ras Al Khaimah Chamber is committed to strengthening and empowering the private sector as a vital driver of the emirate’s economy, while also building strong external relations with partners worldwide.
He welcomed the establishment of robust partnerships with Peruvian investors and confirmed the Chamber’s readiness to provide all forms of support to ensure sustainable growth and diversification across various sectors.
He also noted that such partnerships contribute significantly to elevating the UAE’s national economy to leading global levels.
Ambassador Farje expressed his satisfaction with the discussions, emphasising that they could generate new and promising investment opportunities for both sides.
He looked forward to broader and deeper collaborations between Ras Al Khaimah and Peru in the coming years.
