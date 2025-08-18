BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2025) The combined gross domestic product (GDP) of China's five autonomous regions surged from 6.01 trillion Yuan (around US$836.8 billion) in 2020 to nearly 8.38 trillion yuan (around US$1.2 trillion) in 2024, a senior official said on Monday in Beijing.

Duan Yijun, Deputy Head of the National Ethnic Affairs Commission, said, “From 2020 to 2024, the combined regional GDP of China's five autonomous regions grew from 6.01 trillion yuan to 8.38 trillion yuan, with an average annual growth rate of 5.6 percent.”

According to China Central Television (CCTV), the five autonomous regions are the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the Xizang Autonomous Region, the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, and the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

