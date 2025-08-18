Open Menu

Construction Of "Kalabagh Dam" Is Of Utmost Importance For Alleviating Problems Like Water Scarcity,energy Crisis And Redressing The Flood Situation In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2025 | 04:27 PM

Construction of "Kalabagh Dam" is of utmost importance for alleviating problems like water scarcity,energy crisis and redressing the flood situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Antagonism of political leaders against a beneficial project like Kalabagh Dam and the negative speculations attributed to it are worrying.The state needs to play a role in building a consensus, says the PML-Q leader.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) PML-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release on the recent rains and flood situation that expensive electricity and lack of abundant clean water storage are very serious problems in Pakistan.

He said that in view of climate change, the extreme increase in rains in Pakistan has taken the form of a disaster. To deal with this situation, there is an urgent need to build new dams to store excess water and use it.

He said that Kalabagh Dam is geographically very suitable and can prove to be a natural source to overcome the energy crisis.


Kalabagh Dam is of utmost importance for storing excess water coming to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and preventing disasters.

He said that the opposition of political leaders against a beneficial project like Kalabagh Dam and the negative speculations attributed to it are of concern. It is imperative for the state to establish its writ and establish a consensus for such beneficial projects.

