Penge Crowned Closing Champion On DP World Tour
Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2025 | 03:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2025) English golfer Marco Penge has claimed the title of Closing Swing champion on the DP World Tour after victory at the Made in Denmark Championship, which also sees him move to second in the Race to Dubai.
The win was his second of the season, following his triumph at the Hainan Championship in China back in April.
The Closing Swing comprises six tournaments, including two each in Scotland and the United States, and one each in Northern Ireland and Denmark, where Penge accumulated a total of 1,051 points.
In addition to the title, Penge earned an extra $200,000 in prize money and secured qualification for the “Back 9” series, which features nine of the season’s strongest tournaments over the next two months. These lead up to the “DP World Tour Play-Offs” in the UAE, with consecutive events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai to crown the overall “Race to Dubai” champion.
At the Made in Denmark Championship, Penge finished 16 under par after a tight battle with Danish golfer Rasmus Højgaard, who finished 15 under par. Højgaard earned 389 points, rising to 37th in the “Race to Dubai” rankings with 790 points and strengthening his chances of qualifying for the Finals, which feature the top 70 players.
This season, the DP World Tour travels the globe under the banner of the “Race to Dubai,” staging at least 42 tournaments across 26 countries and multiple continents.
Players compete to finish in the top 70 of the “Race to Dubai” rankings to qualify for the Finals, beginning with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links from 6th to 9th November. The top 50 in the rankings then advance to the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates from 13th to 16th November, where the season champion will be crowned.
