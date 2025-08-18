Education Interface announces success of inaugural edition of National Youth Finance Pioneers programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2025) Education Interface has announced the landmark success of the inaugural edition of the National Youth Finance Pioneers (NYFP) programme, developed under its initiatives in partnership with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) and with the support of the Ministry of Education (MoE), and held under the patronage of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.

The programme embodies the vision of the UAE’s leadership to empower Emirati youth to actively contribute to the nation’s comprehensive and sustainable development.

This pioneering national initiative translates the country’s agenda into tangible action by preparing a generation of capable, forward-thinking leaders ready to advance the future economy. Targeting high-achieving Emirati students in grades 11 and 12, the programme aligns with the strategic objectives of Education Interface, FAB, and the MoE in the areas of community empowerment, corporate social responsibility, national talent development, and enhancing the economic and professional readiness of the next generation.

The programme’s distinctive framework combined academic enrichment, leadership, and professional evaluation, and hands-on experience within a real banking environment. It was built upon a rigorous and data-driven selection and assessment process, beginning with a pre-nominated list of over 600 of the nation’s top-performing students, referred by the MOE based on academic merit. Candidates then progressed through several qualitative evaluation stages, including:

• An initial academic filter for students achieving averages above 95%, producing a shortlist of 400 candidates.

• The NYFP Leadership and Sectoral Alignment Assessment, designed to identify students with a specific interest in the financial and banking sectors.

• A comprehensive review of prior training experience, extracurricular achievements, and demonstrated maturity.

• A strategic essay-based evaluation for the most committed and exceptional participants.

• Leadership capacity and professional vision assessment.



Following these stages, only 30 students—representing the nation’s most prepared and capable future leaders—were selected. Their performance reflected an exceptional combination of academic intelligence, leadership presence, and professional commitment.

The distinguished participants received official certificates recognising their success in meeting the programme’s high standards. In addition, they were granted exclusive access to a flexible training programme across FAB’s branches, tailored to their locations.

The NYFP stands as a pivotal step in cultivating the next generation of Emirati leaders in the financial sector, setting a benchmark for institutional collaboration between public and private entities, and strengthening youth participation in shaping a competitive, knowledge-based economy.

The NYFP is more than a training programme—it is a national platform for developing high-caliber leaders capable of driving transformation and influencing the future of the financial landscape. By investing in young talent, enhancing analytical skills, and bridging education with the realities of the job market, the program advances the UAE’s long-term vision of empowering its youth as a driving force for sustainable progress.

Dr. Mouza Saeed Al Badi, Chief Executive Officer of the Education Interface, affirmed that this initiative is a direct outcome of the platform’s mandate under the patronage and support of H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan. She noted that this partnership with national institutions reflects a shared commitment to empowering Emirati youth, particularly in vital, advanced, and economic sectors.

Hana Al Rostamani, Group Chief Executive Officer at First Abu Dhabi Bank, stated, “We remain steadfast in our commitment to the vision of our wise leadership to nurture Emirati talent in the financial and banking sector. Through this pioneering initiative, launched in partnership with the Wajhat Al Taaleem platform, we aim to empower Emirati professionals with the skills and opportunities to play a vital role in the nation’s journey of progress, modernisation, and sustainable development.”