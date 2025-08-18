Emirates Post Issues Commemorative Stamp Marking Arab League's 80th Anniversary
Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2025 | 05:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2025) Emirates Post has unveiled a special commemorative stamp collection titled 'League of Arab States: 80th Anniversary,' celebrating the League’s historic journey since its founding in 1945.
This exclusive release pays tribute to the League’s enduring commitment to fostering regional cooperation and amplifying the collective Arab presence on the global stage.
The launch comes in response to recommendations from the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States and is part of broader regional celebrations commemorating this significant milestone.
Developed in collaboration with the League’s General Secretariat, the stamp design symbolises Arab unity and highlights the League’s longstanding institutional legacy.
It reflects the core values of independence, integration, and solidarity that define the framework of joint Arab action.
Inspired by the League’s visual identity, the design illustrates 80 years of diplomatic engagement, institutional development, and cultural and economic advancement, highlighting the League’s role in shaping the future, safeguarding Arab identity, and promoting stability and prosperity throughout the region.
This release continues Emirates Post’s tradition of celebrating significant national and regional milestones, underscoring its dedication to advancing Arab cooperation initiatives within the postal sector and broader areas of integration and community service.
