Foreign Ministry Receives Norwegian Ambassador's Credentials

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 02:45 PM

Foreign Ministry receives Norwegian Ambassador's credentials

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2019) Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, has received a copy of the credentials of Sten Arne Rosnes, the newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway to the UAE.

Al Mazrouei wished the ambassador success in his role in strengthening UAE-Norway ties.

Rosnes expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the UAE, hailing its regional and international stature, thanks to the policies of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

