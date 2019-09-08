(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2019) Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, has received a copy of the credentials of Michal Kovac, the newly appointed Ambassador of Slovakia to the UAE.

Al Mazrouei wished the Ambassador success in his role in strengthening UAE-Slovak ties.

The new ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the UAE, hailing its regional and international stature, thanks to the policies of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.