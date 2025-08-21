Foreign visitors to Japan hit 3.4 million in July

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2025) The number of foreign visitors to Japan in July rose 4.4 percent from a year earlier to 3.4 million, government estimates showed Wednesday.

Japan has recently emerged as a major travel destination, driven by the global popularity of its culture, according to Kyodo news.

The Japan National Tourism Organisation said 15 markets, including the United States, France and Indonesia, set new visitor records for July.

The organisation said that it will pursue the promotion of strategic inbound tourism while closely analysing market trends.

In the three-year plan through fiscal 2025, the government aims to boost travel spending per person to 200,000 Yen ($1,355) and raise the average overnight stay in regional areas to two nights, compared with fiscal 2019 levels of 159,000 yen and 1.4 nights.

