Former UAE Ambassador conferred 'Order of Rising Sun' by Japan

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2021) Sekiguchi Noboru, Consul-General of Japan in Dubai, has conferred the Order of the Rising Sun Gold and Silver Star by the Emperor of Japan on Sheikh Ahmed Ali Hamad Al Mualla, the UAE's former Ambassador to Japan.

The conferment - which is the highest honour granted by Japan to non-citizens - is in recognition of Al Mualla's distinguished efforts in strengthening bilateral relations between the UAE and Japan during his tenure as the UAE Ambassador in the capital, Tokyo.

Sheikh Ahmed Al Mualla affirmed that the continuous support of the wise leadership in the country and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, contributed to the success of his diplomatic missions in Japan and other countries.

He also expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to the Japanese side for facilitating his duties during his tenure in the country.

Al Mualla commended the close and solid relations between the two countries in the political, economic, scientific, and social areas.

Sheikh Ahmed’s service in Japan extended for five years. He worked as an ambassador for the UAE in four countries, namely Japan, Vietnam, Romania, and Sri Lanka, and as a non-resident ambassador in Bulgaria.