UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former UAE Ambassador Conferred 'Order Of Rising Sun' By Japan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 03:00 PM

Former UAE Ambassador conferred 'Order of Rising Sun' by Japan

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2021) Sekiguchi Noboru, Consul-General of Japan in Dubai, has conferred the Order of the Rising Sun Gold and Silver Star by the Emperor of Japan on Sheikh Ahmed Ali Hamad Al Mualla, the UAE's former Ambassador to Japan.

The conferment - which is the highest honour granted by Japan to non-citizens - is in recognition of Al Mualla's distinguished efforts in strengthening bilateral relations between the UAE and Japan during his tenure as the UAE Ambassador in the capital, Tokyo.

Sheikh Ahmed Al Mualla affirmed that the continuous support of the wise leadership in the country and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, contributed to the success of his diplomatic missions in Japan and other countries.

He also expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to the Japanese side for facilitating his duties during his tenure in the country.

Al Mualla commended the close and solid relations between the two countries in the political, economic, scientific, and social areas.

Sheikh Ahmed’s service in Japan extended for five years. He worked as an ambassador for the UAE in four countries, namely Japan, Vietnam, Romania, and Sri Lanka, and as a non-resident ambassador in Bulgaria.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka UAE Dubai Tokyo Bulgaria Japan Romania Vietnam Gold Silver

Recent Stories

PTA directs cellular mobile operators to improve q ..

1 minute ago

' Oncology Networking Academy" to be held on 5th

1 minute ago

Tokyo Governor Wary of Lifting Emergency Over COVI ..

1 minute ago

Hamza Shehbaz lashes out at ruling PTI's performan ..

13 minutes ago

3-days Farm Advisory Training Workshop on “Milk ..

22 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific permanently removes change fees

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.