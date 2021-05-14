UrduPoint.com
Free Entry To Sharjah Museums On International Museum Day

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 01:15 PM

Free entry to Sharjah museums on International Museum Day

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2021) This year, Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) is marking International Museum Day with free entry on 18th May to its museums across the emirate.

SMA will also be hosting a virtual session on that day which will discuss the future of Sharjah’s museums and tourism scene amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Titled ‘The Future of Museums Recover and Reimagine (Real and Virtual Challenges)’ the panel discussion will see the participation of Crisis and Disaster Management Department - Sharjah Police Headquarters; Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) and SMA represented by Sharjah Art Museum.

The virtual session will kick off with a brief about the key role of Sharjah's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and its collaboration with cultural and tourism authorities for better implementation of safety procedures during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, SCTDA will talk about its efforts taken to boost tourism in the emirate of Sharjah despite global challenges.

Available in Arabic with instant translation to English, the virtual session targets University of Sharjah students and cultural and tourism sectors/entities from across the UAE.

Interested individuals can join the virtual session by registering via SMA’s website https://www.sharjahmuseums.ae/

