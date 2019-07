Fujairah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on 'Revolution Day'

(@FahadShabbir)

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has sent a message of congratulations to President Abdel Fattah El Sisi of Egypt, on the occasion of his country's Revolution Day, which is observed on 23rd July.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah,sent a similar message to the Egyptian President, on the occasion.