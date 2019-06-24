UrduPoint.com
Gargash Meets Chief Officer Of Italian Interior Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 53 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 11:45 PM

Gargash meets Chief Officer of Italian Interior Ministry

Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, met here on Monday with Matteo Piantedosi, Chief Officer of the Italian Interior Ministry

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2019) - Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, met here on Monday with Matteo Piantedosi, Chief Officer of the Italian Interior Ministry.

During the meeting, which was attended by Omer Obaid Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Italy, the two sides stressed the need for international cooperation to ensure regional security and stability.

They also emphasised the importance of consultations and political solutions to the crises besetting the region.

Dr. Gargash reiterated UAE's political position in support of the efforts made by the international community to combat all forms of extremism and terrorism, which pose serious threats to global security and peace.

