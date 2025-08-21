Asia Cup 2025: Gavaskar Says Playing Against Pakistan Not Players’ Choice But Compulsion
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 21, 2025 | 11:32 AM
Former captain says such decisions are beyond their control and rest with government and cricket board
NEW DELHI: Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has said that Indian cricketers cannot be held responsible for playing against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 as such decisions are beyond their control and rest with the government and the cricket board.
Speaking to media, Gavaskar clarified that players should not be criticized or blamed for matches against Pakistan.
“If the government allows the board to play Pakistan, then I don’t think players should face criticism or be held accountable,” he said.
He added that Indian cricketers are under contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and will do what they are instructed.
“The board will also follow whatever directions come from the government,” Gavaskar remarked.
The former skipper stressed that players are not responsible in this matter, as they are simply selected to represent India in tournaments.
“If the government says play, then they will play. If the government says don’t play, the board will follow that order,” he stated.
The Asia Cup 2025 is set to begin on September 9 in Dubai, with Pakistan and India scheduled to face each other on September 14.
Earlier, during the World Championship of Legends, India had refused to play not only a group match but also the semifinal against Pakistan Champions.
