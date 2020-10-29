UrduPoint.com
GCC Chief Condemns Houthi Militia's Continued Terrorist Acts Against Saudi Arabia

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 01:15 PM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2020) Dr. Nayef Falah Al Hajraf, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, has condemned the Houthi militia's continued terrorist acts in a systematic and deliberate manner to target civilian objects and civilians in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, by launching booby-trapped drones.

These attacks are a flagrant violation of international laws and norms, and constitute a threat to the security and stability of the GCC states and the region, he said, stressing that the security and stability of the GCC countries are indivisible.

Al Hajraf reiterated the GCC stand by Saudi Arabia and support the measures it takes to preserve its security, stability and the safety of its citizens and expatriates on its lands.

He called on the international community to stand firmly against the Houthi militia and those behind it in its continuous attempts to destabilise security and peace of the region.

