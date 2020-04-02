UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GCC Committee Of Monetary Institutions And Central Banks’ Governors Holds 74th Meeting Remotely

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 05:00 PM

GCC Committee of Monetary Institutions and Central Banks’ Governors holds 74th meeting remotely

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2020) The Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, Committee of Governors of Monetary Institutions and Central Banks - chaired by Mubarak Rashid Al Mansouri, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE - yesterday held its 74th meeting remotely through videoconferencing.

The meeting was attended by the governors of GCC monetary foundations and central banks, along with Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al Hajraf, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The meeting’s agenda included several issues, such as the recent procedures taken by GCC member countries to counter the economic effects of coronavirus, COVID-19, and its financial impact on the banking sector.

The meeting also discussed the recommendations of sub-committees and working groups supervised by the committee, as well as the payment systems of GCC countries, developments to the Gulf Payments Company, the supervision and monitoring of GCC banking systems and technologies used in the financial sectors of member countries, and related integration initiatives.

The committee then discussed the importance of exchanging cybersecurity information in the banking sector, and the efforts made by the GCC countries to counter money laundering and terrorist financing.

The meeting’s participants stressed the importance of following the flexibility standards of the International Financial Reporting Standard, IFRS-9, while highlighting the necessity for financial authorities to cooperate with auditors to ensure the reasonable and balanced accounting of deferred instalments.

Participants also reiterated the strength of the banking sector in the GCC countries and its capability of facing challenges and crises, noting that they closely monitor the effects of potential repercussions with the aim of staving off risks and taking the required measures.

Related Topics

Terrorist Governor UAE Company Bank Rashid Money Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;Badiri&#039; E-Academy offers 52 free profes ..

1 minute ago

Reham Khan criticizes Punjab govt for violence aga ..

10 minutes ago

Norway&#039;s wealth fund lost $114 billion in Q1 ..

16 minutes ago

MoF organises remote workshops on automated budget ..

16 minutes ago

Russian Energy Ministry Considers Stress Scenario ..

25 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Ukraine Rises to 804 - ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.