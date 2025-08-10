UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Ecuador On Independence Day
Published August 10, 2025
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2025) ABU DHABI, 10th August, 2025 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Daniel Noboa of the Republic of Ecuador on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to President Noboa.
