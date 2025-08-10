- Home
- Middle East
- Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai Courts
Mohammed Bin Rashid Presides Over Swearing-in Ceremony Of 35 New Judges At Dubai Courts
Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2025 | 01:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2025) DUBAI, 10th August, 2025 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, presided over the swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai Courts. The ceremony took place at Al Mudaif Majlis in Union House in Dubai.
His Highness wished the new judges success in their roles, emphasising the importance of upholding justice and integrity. Sheikh Mohammed also affirmed that an independent judiciary is essential to ensure social stability and protect people’s rights. He highlighted the key role of judges in upholding the rule of law, delivering justice, and supporting national development, noting that fair rulings help build a society founded on justice, trust, and prosperity.
The newly appointed judges expressed their gratitude for the trust placed in them and reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the principles of justice and rule of law.
The ceremony was attended by Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director General of H.H. The Dubai Ruler’s Court and Deputy Chairman of the Judicial Council, Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Dubai Courts, and Dr. Abdullah Saif Al Sabousi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Judicial Council.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day
Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025
Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace talks must include Kyiv
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2025
UN chief welcomes Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal
UAE leaders congratulate President of Singapore on National Day
UAE welcomes announcement of peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia
Formula Pakistan launches to revolutionize STEM education for Pakistani youth
Algeria, Fatima Group sign MoU to boost phosphate fertilizer production
Empowering communities: SRSO completes climate change project & celebrates Indep ..
SUPARCO, HBL Microfinance Bank partner to launch Pakistan’s first Satellite-Po ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai Courts2 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day2 minutes ago
-
Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 202532 minutes ago
-
South Korea:17 units above division level disbanded or integrated1 hour ago
-
Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace talks must include Kyiv2 hours ago
-
World merchandise trade projected to grow 0.9% in 2025: WTO3 hours ago
-
UN chief welcomes Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal11 hours ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Singapore on National Day12 hours ago
-
UAE welcomes announcement of peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia13 hours ago
-
UAE carries out 67th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip under 'Birds of Goodness' operation17 hours ago
-
Thirty nine Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip during past 24 hours, bringing death toll to 61,63919 hours ago
-
Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israeli decision to occupy Gaza Strip19 hours ago