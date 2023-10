GCTP signs MoUs with parliaments of Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau

LUANDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2023) Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace ( GCTP) has signed two Memoranda of Understanding and joint work with the National Assembly of the Republic of Cape Verde and People's National Assembly of Guinea-Bissau.

The MoUs were signed during the participation of the GCTP delegation, headed by Al Jarwan, in the IPU’s 147th General Assembly, held n the capital of the Republic of Angola, Luanda,

The agreements come within the framework of cooperation between the GCTP and parliaments of the two countries to strengthen cooperation in areas of tolerance and peace at the parliamentary level.

Under the agreements, the two countries will gain membership in the International Parliament For Tolerance, engage in partnerships to launch joint initiatives and organise conferences in support of peace and tolerance, and recognise the GCTP as a reference for mobilising and unifying efforts of tolerance and international peace.

During the participation of the IPU 147th General Assembly in Angola, Al Jarwan has met with a group of participating speakers of national and regional parliaments and discussed with them ways to enhance cooperation and joint work in order to spread and promote tolerance and peace around the world