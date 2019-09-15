GDMO partners with UK’s Government Communication Service to conduct ‘Strategic Communication Leadership Programme’

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2019) The Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO) announced today that it is partnering with the Government Communication Service (GCS) of the United Kingdom to conduct the ‘Strategic Communication Leadership Programme’ for members of the Dubai International Communication Committee (DICC) in London from 16-18 September.

The new Programme forms part of a MoU signed last year between GDMO and the GCS to establish platforms for cooperation and expand channels for sharing knowledge and best practices. The GCS is the UK’s premier professional body for people working in communication roles across government.

Noora Al Abbar, Director of Strategic Media Affairs, GDMO, said: "We are very happy to partner with the UK’s Government Communication Service to provide opportunities for DICC members to exchange knowledge with strategic communication leaders in the UK. The programme is designed to support them in managing communications in a fast-paced and complex global environment. GDMO constantly seeks to develop unique learning platforms to help Dubai’s senior leaders in developing global communication strategies that support the leadership’s vision. The Programme will expand the participants’ strategic perspectives and provide a deeper understanding of a wide set of global best practices."

Alex Aiken, Executive Director for Government Communications Service, UK, said: "I am delighted to be part of the joint programme of workshops to progress work on the Memorandum of Understanding signed between our two governments last year. I hope that the programme of events and masterclasses will play a role in building communications capability, sharing best practice and strengthening the already strong relationship between the UK and the UAE.

The Strategic Communication Leadership Programme will take a deep look at how Dubai’s leaders can use cutting-edge communication approaches to further the emirate’s objectives. The Programme combines extensive discussions with practical workshops delivered by some of the UK’s leading communication experts.

Topics that the Programme will address include crisis communication, media management, effecting behavior change and countering disinformation. Case studies will be used to deepen participants' ability to develop solutions for global communication challenges. The Programme will also feature intensive workshops on behavior change models and counter-disinformation tools.

The London Programme is the second strategic communications programme organised by GDMO in partnership with global partners for DICC members. The first programme was delivered in cooperation with Egmont Institute, one of Europe’s leading international-relations think tanks, in October 2018.

DICC members participating in the Programme include representatives of various Dubai-based entities that play influential roles in international markets. An initiative endorsed by Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Dubai International Communication Committee was launched by the Government of Dubai Media Office to promote effective engagement with international media.

The strategic objectives of the Committee include proactively communicating Dubai’s vision and accomplishments; building influential relationships and strong networks globally; developing international communication strategies to support Dubai’s vision; and working with the leadership of different Dubai entities to represent the city globally.