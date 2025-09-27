Three Suspects Arrested For Posting Offensive Video Against Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 27, 2025 | 05:17 PM
Faisalabad police arrested three suspects for uploading a social media video containing offensive remarks against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.
FAISALABAD : (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 27, 2025) The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has arrested three individuals for uploading a video on social media that used objectionable and offensive language against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.
According to the agency’s spokesperson, the suspects, residents of Sargodha, were traced and taken into custody during a raid near the General Bus Stand after a case was registered against them. Their mobile phones have also been seized for further investigation.
