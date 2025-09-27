GCC Secretary-General, Uzbekistan FM meet at UNGA to boost strategic ties

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2025) Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), met today with Bakhtiyor Saidov, Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan, on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80) in New York.

The meeting reviewed the strategic relations between the GCC and Uzbekistan and ways to develop and consolidate them.

Both sides expressed anticipation for the upcoming summit between the leaders of the GCC and Central Asian countries in Samarkand next year. They also followed up on the joint action plan between the two regions for the period 2023-2027.

Discussions also covered the latest regional updates, with both officials stressing the necessity of ending the crisis in Gaza and stopping the serious Israeli aggressions and violations against the Palestinian people.