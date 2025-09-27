Crypto Payments Uncovered In KP Terror Network
Published September 27, 2025 | 06:06 PM
CTD reports reveal terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa used cryptocurrency for funding, with links to ISIS. A foreign suicide bomber and his facilitators received payments via crypto wallets. Seven suspects have been arrested, while four accomplices remain at large.
PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 27, 2025) The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has revealed that terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) received payments through cryptocurrency to carry out attacks.
According to the CTD’s investigation into the Chamakni blast, suspects involved in the attack on a prominent religious figure were paid in cryptocurrency. The report further disclosed that a major ISIS-linked terror network was dismantled last month.
The findings show that foreign suicide attackers’ facilitators received funds in cryptocurrency. These payments were transferred from Afghanistan to Quetta via crypto wallets, converted into Pakistani rupees, and then sent to Lahore and Karak.
Facilitators and handlers of the network were based in Peshawar, Karak, Quetta, Khyber district, and Kohat.
On May 11, a 22-year-old foreign national, identified as Imran Goliev, carried out a suicide attack on a police van after being intercepted. His Primary target, the report revealed, was an influential political and religious leader.
The attacker had entered Pakistan on April 24 last year through a private flight to Islamabad Airport. He stayed in Islamabad for two days and later spent two days in Lahore before moving to other areas.
The CTD confirmed that four accomplices of the foreign attacker also entered Pakistan and are still at large. So far, seven members of the terror network have been arrested.
