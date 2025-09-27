Open Menu

UAE Sprinter Maryam Karim Tops World Athletics’ Under-18 400m Hurdles Rankings

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2025 | 06:15 PM

UAE sprinter Maryam Karim tops World Athletics’ Under-18 400m hurdles rankings

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2025) UAE National Team sprinter Maryam Karim ranked first in World Athletics' (WA) Under-18 400m hurdles list for August 2025, with a best time of 57.66 seconds.

Karim outperformed Kristie Lubenberg of South Africa (57.91s), Natasia Fletcher of Jamaica (57.92s), Mina Herzburner of Switzerland (58.11s), and Yuna Ksoda of Japan (58.72s).

The UAE Athletics Federation said that the announcement of Karim’s world-leading position came in the latest rankings issued by World Athletics, where she surpassed athletes from several countries.

“This achievement reflects the success of its strategy in discovering talent and building a base of athletes capable of competing in global championships,” the statement added.

The Federation also explained that Maryam Karim has achieved remarkable international results and strong performances in regional and continental championships over the past two years. Highlights include her gold medal in the 400m hurdles at the 2025 Arab Championships in Tunisia, two gold medals at the 2025 Asian Junior Championships in Saudi Arabia, and the Best Asian Female Athlete Under-18 Award in 2024.

Related Topics

World UAE Wa Tunisia Japan Jamaica South Africa Saudi Arabia Switzerland August Gold From Best Asia Arab

Recent Stories

Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network

Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network

14 minutes ago
 Three suspects arrested for posting offensive vide ..

Three suspects arrested for posting offensive video against Punjab CM Maryam Naw ..

1 hour ago
 Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears ..

Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears Rs 4 lakh

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment

PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment

1 hour ago
 Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional st ..

Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional struggles during tere Naam

3 hours ago
 Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM S ..

Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

3 hours ago
Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000 ..

Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000mah Battery and Pro Smooth Per ..

4 hours ago
 Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is t ..

Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is trying to convey at this time i ..

5 hours ago
 AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Tr ..

AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Trade Expo

6 hours ago
 Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, question ..

Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, questions double standards

6 hours ago
 Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India capta ..

Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India captains uncertain Ahead of Asia Cu ..

6 hours ago
 Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal

Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East