Global Village breaks 16th Guinness World Records title in support of UAE National Vaccination programme

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2021) Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, has moved closer to its target of 25 Guinness World Records titles in honour of its Silver Jubilee anniversary. The Global Village team claimed the record for "Most people in a video relay holding a sign" as part of a larger internal campaign to promote vaccination for staff and partners.

Over sixty members of the Global Village family joined a video call to promote the vaccination drive. In keeping with Global Village's support for a healthier, COVID-free UAE, each participant held up a sign that read, 'I'm Vaccinated.

Are You?'.

The video call was a central part of a larger internal campaign to encourage teams to get the jab. 100% of permanent staff are now vaccinated and Global Village is well on the way to ensuring that all partner teams also have access to the vaccine. The Park has fully supported the UAE's National Vaccination program since its rollout, offering an in-house clinic making it easy for all staff and their families to get vaccinated. This initiative will keep Global Village staff safe and help protect those around them.

Global Village is open until 18th April and continues to apply all precautionary measures across its offices and throughout the Park