Government shares future orientations, visions on use of ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution’ tools

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2021) During the Global Technology Governance Summit 2021 held virtually by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and hosted by the Japanese Government, the UAE Government presented its future orientations and visions to support the adoption of the tools of the "Fourth Industrial Revolution" in government work.

The summit witnessed the participation of a senior Emirati ministerial delegation in three key sessions. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, spoke at a session on the "Arrival of the Token Economy, from Art to Real Estate" about key global trends in the digitisation and tokenisation of assets. Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, spoke during a session entitled, the "Next Frontier: Space Technologies," highlighting the UAE Government’s vision about the future of the space sector and the positive effects of employing technological solutions to enhancing peoples’ lives. Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Teleworking Applications, participated in a high-level closed session ''Shaping the Future of Artificial Intelligence''.

Al Marri stressed that the UAE is a leading country in adopting future legislation and creating an environment that encourages the development of innovative ideas related to the token economy while protecting privacy and securing information.

The "Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution" in the UAE supports the national efforts to develop the necessary legislative and regulatory infrastructure for tokenising digital assets and employing blockchain technology, he added.

Al Amiri stressed that the UAE has enhanced its capacities in the space sector over the past decade, through launching national strategies aimed at harnessing advanced technologies to support national industries.

The Emirates Mars Mission (Hope Probe) has inspired the youth and encouraged them to study specialist subjects in the areas of science, technology, engineering and scientific research, she added.

Al Olama explained the UAE Government's efforts to benefit from the Fourth Industrial Revolution and utilise AI in accelerating digital transformation, to find innovative solutions to the many challenges facing communities caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The world is currently facing new challenges, including being open to virtual services and the digital environment in all sectors, such as education, employment, industries, investments and government services, he added while highlighting the importance of supporting the international efforts to capitalise on this momentum and providing world-class digital services.

The World Economic Forum's inaugural Global Technology Governance Summit convened leaders from more than 50 governments and 600 companies worldwide. The Summit enabled participants to share perspectives on ability to harness and disseminate the Fourth Industrial Revolution's (4IR) new technologies. These technologies will play a key role in ensuring the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and avoiding future crises.