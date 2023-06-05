UrduPoint.com

GPSSA Hosts Annual Seminar For Civil Retirement And Social Insurance Authorities In GCC

Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2023 | 08:30 PM

GPSSA hosts annual seminar for Civil Retirement and Social Insurance Authorities in GCC

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jun, 2023) Senior investment and pension experts from across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region arrived in Abu Dhabi to discuss effective investment tools for pension funds and social security during a two-day annual seminar known as “The 15th Civil Retirement and Social Insurance Authorities in the GCC”.

Organised by the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) at the Rixos Premium Hotel in Saadiyat - Abu Dhabi, the seminar was inaugurated by Faras Al Ramahi, GPSSA’s Director-General, who delivered a welcome speech to experts arriving from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and the UAE. He highlighted the fact that the seminar was organised as part of a joint collaboration between pension and social insurance authorities in the region to highlight the role of investment tools in enhancing financial prosperity in pension funds and delivering sustainable social and economic development in GCC countries.

Al Ramahi explained that investment sectors in the GCC have undergone years of experience and challenge, which requires joint collaboration and exchange of experiences and expertise to support the acceleration of pension and social security while improving the overall performance of authorities to achieve an increase in investment returns and strategic visions.

Muhannad bin Aqel Al Bahli, Research and Studies Specialist from the General Organisation for Social Insurance (GOSI) in Saudi Arabia, highlighted the importance of assessing investment risks in pension funds. This was done by continuously evaluating and monitoring global events and conditions that could affect investment operations and assets, with emphasis on diversification and distribution or transfer of assets to other investments, such as alternative investments in stocks or fixed income bonds, infrastructure and credit markets with an intent to avoid high risks, which should be measured using a reference indicator based on best practices.

Abdulla Al Ghafli, Investment Manager at the GPSSA’s Investment Sector, explained the methodology behind managing assets and receivables as well as the distribution of assets, which can only be accomplished using an investment strategy that balances between risks and returns, and divides investment portfolio assets as per the authority’s ability to bear future risks.

Al Ghafli added that the diversification of investments reduces risk, determining expected investment returns while highlighting differences in investment methodologies and the factors influencing their selection according to systematic experiments adopted by pension funds in the GCC countries.

Babar Khan, Chief Investment Officer at GPSSA’s Investment Sector, discussed the strategy for distributing assets in the pension portfolio. The benefits included in the asset distribution process at the authority emphasise the existence of long-term investment alternatives in light of long-term pension fund obligations. He also talked about the role of governance in preserving liquid and non-liquid assets.

Bader Al Kandari, Chief Investment Officer - Liquid Sector at the Public Institution for Social Security in Kuwait, talked about the design strategy for distributing assets in Kuwait’s pension portfolio, the governance procedures that were followed during the transitional period and the most critical fundamental pillars that supported the investment process, such as selecting a renown international consultancy firm with a proven track record and experience in asset distribution.

Bader Qassem Bualley, Investment Executive at the Social Insurance Organisation in Bahrain, stressed the importance of asset allocation and governance in investment fund risk management, highlighting investment principles and their importance in leading investment performance in an entity.

Mubarak bin Juma Al Habsi, Head of the Settlement and Follow-Up Department at the Public Authority for Social Insurance in Oman, focused on the role of investment funds in managing pension resources and supporting global market investment opportunities.

Related Topics

Exchange UAE Hotel Kuwait Abu Dhabi Oman Bahrain Saudi Arabia Stocks Market From Best

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance announces Cabinet Decision on ..

Ministry of Finance announces Cabinet Decision on Determination of Non-Resident ..

4 minutes ago
 ADNOC sponsors UAE Special Olympics Delegation for ..

ADNOC sponsors UAE Special Olympics Delegation for World Games Berlin 2023

4 minutes ago
 CBUAE and bank CEOs discuss financial sector suppo ..

CBUAE and bank CEOs discuss financial sector support for UAE&#039;s hosting of C ..

4 minutes ago
 Expo Live selects 36 entrepreneurs to receive gran ..

Expo Live selects 36 entrepreneurs to receive grant, guidance and place at clima ..

4 minutes ago
 Aravindh Chithambaram wins 23rd Dubai Open 2023 fo ..

Aravindh Chithambaram wins 23rd Dubai Open 2023 for second consecutive year

5 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches 2nd phas ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches 2nd phase of Scan and Learn Arabic ini ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.