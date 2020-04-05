Gross Domestic Product of Abu Dhabi hits AED620 bn in first nine months of 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2020) The gross domestic product, GDP, of Abu Dhabi at current prices (nominal GDP) grew 4.6 percent to around AED620 billion, during the first nine months of 2019 from around AED592.9 bn in the comparable period of 2018. The growth was led by the momentum recorded across all economic platforms during the reference period, according to combined data, recently released by the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi.

In more detail, the Emirate's GDP during the first quarter of 2019 increased 5.7 percent to AED 207.2 bn from AED196 bn in the comparable period of the year before.

The emirate's economy maintained its mobility in Q2 2019, which resulted in further raising the GDP to AED207.7 bn, up 5.2 percent from AED197.4 bn in the second quarter of 2018.

During the third quarter, the GDP grew 2.7 percent to AED205 bn from AED 199.5 bn during the comparable period of 2018.