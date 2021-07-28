UrduPoint.com
Guinea Bissau President Receives Inspector General Of Ministry Of Interior

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 01:00 PM

BISSAU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2021) President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea Bissau has received Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Inspector General of the Ministry of Interior, during his tour to several African countries to foster ties in areas of policing and security.

During the meeting, President Embaló conveyed his greetings to the UAE leadership and people, and his wishes for UAE's growth and prosperity.

Dr. Al Raisi also met with Botche Candé, Minister of the Interior; Theresa Alexandrina Da Silva, National Director of the Judicial Police.

They discussed ways to enhance coordination in policing to enhance regional and international security.

Major General Al Raisi also discussed with officials in the Guinea-Bissau police improving the existing relations, exchanging experiences, developing police and security training curricula. He also explored means to boost ties with the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL), as Al Raisi is a member of Executive Committee of the INTERPOL.

