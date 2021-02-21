UrduPoint.com
Gulffood 2021 Will Further Enhance Pakistan Ties With UAE: Consul General Ali

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 06:30 PM

Gulffood 2021 will further enhance Pakistan ties with UAE: Consul General Ali

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2021) DUBAI, 21st February, 2021 (WAM) – Pakistan’s top diplomat in Dubai has said that Gulffood 2021 will further enhance his country’s ties with the UAE.

"This event will further enhance bilateral trade between two countries and also provide a platform to connect with buyers from other countries," Ahmed Amjad Ali, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai said after inaugurating Pakistan Pavilion, at the Gulfood 2021 which opened on Sunday at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

A total of 2,500 companies from 85 countries, including sixty from Pakistan are participating in the event.

"After almost a year of Covid-19 pandemic, the opening of Gulffood 2021 is good news for world trade in general and food Industry in particular," Ali said, adding that it is indeed a commendable step of UAE Government that will give a boost to world economies after a year of slow down.

The Consul General said that Pakistan is participating in this event with more than 60 companies and a wide variety of products in Food and Beverages.

"Keeping in view Covid-19 situation, this participation is encouraging," he added.

Talking about trade with UAE in Food sector, Consul General said that Pakistani Food Companies are already doing good business with UAE.

"Food sector contributes almost 20 percent of Pakistan’s export to UAE," he noted, adding that this event will further enhance bilateral trade between two countries and also provide a platform to connect with buyers from other countries.

After inaugurating Pakistan Pavilion, Ahmed Amjad Ali, visited different stalls at the Gulffood 2021 and interacted with the Exhibitors. Exhibitors appreciated Covid-19 safety protocols at the Venue and expressed hopes that their B2B meetings with buyers will help enhance Pakistan’s food exports to this region.

